Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 13, 2026
Are you basking in the bliss of true love or still waiting for Cupid to strike? Friday's daily horoscope can help you make the most of the energies coming your way.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: there's some fierce energy in the air this Friday.
Jupiter, the planet of growth and abundance, is opposite the Moon today. This alignment can send waves of discontent if your goals aren't clear.
Each and every zodiac sign can use the daily horoscope to hone their focus and achieve their dreams.
Make sure you've got your priorities set today.
The stars can help you make the most of this Friday. What are you waiting for? Don't let luck or love pass you by.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
A little treat does wonders for the soul, Aries. Romance is in the wind. Today is perfect for a candlelit dinner.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Pick up the pace. Reaching your goals requires speed and effort. You can overcome those issues. Cut back on spending.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Pessimism won't get you anywhere. Let love guide you. Don't make any split-second judgments; instead, consider the facts.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Doing breathing exercises can help you stay fit and alert. Whining will only slow you down. Rally old friends and party like there's no tomorrow.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You've got to meet those tricky moments head-on. Doing your best is always advantageous. Virgo, you are in the mood to share your thoughts and feelings. Even complicated matters seem simple today.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
That performance wasn't your best. Try to shake it off! The sun shines on positive change, Virgo.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Brace yourself for more work; it might wipe out your reserves if you aren't careful. The stars are aligned for planning big projects.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Let those concerns go. You've got a sweet boo. Enjoy time with your loved ones. Make the first moves for what you want and don't hesitate.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Now's the time to revamp your habits. Think about how you can work on wellness. Maybe create a fitness plan. You're very cerebral about feelings.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Hold off on that grand professional entrance. Sometimes being reserved is more important, Capricorn. A healthy diet is the best way to get ahead.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
That problem won't solve itself. You've got to work on yourself. Stubbornness has its benefits.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You're radiating passion and intensity, which makes impressing others easy. A well-planned trip can bring loads of joy.
