Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Are you looking for some inspiration? The daily horoscope on March 11 can tell you what kind of vibes the universe is sending your way! Let the stars help you find what you need.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Life is all about choices. Will you dare to be happy and go for your dreams? Your free horoscope can tell you which signs should take risks this Wednesday. The moon is waning in the adventurous sign of Sagittarius today. It's a good time to share ideas. Whether you're single or attached, exciting times are ahead. Love is in the air for all 12 zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Don't let the sage advice of the stars pass you by!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You need to prep for that next round of discussions. Your boo has a bone to pick with you. You've been harsh lately. Try putting yourself in their shoes.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If you're stuck in a situationship of some sort, you need to listen to your gut. Holding it all in isn't healthy – seek out the advice of trusted friends and be open about what you're feeling.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Even though you long for a passionate relationship, you don't want to commit. Gemini, that won't fly. Take a hard look at your diet, it needs some revamping.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're in great shape. Hard work will take you a long way at work. Everyone is bound to notice your reliability.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You deserve pampering, like a massage or meditation session. Break will make you stronger. Your boo can basically read your mind.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Treat yourself to a break after a hard day's work. Recharge batteries with relaxing activities. The speed at which your financial worries have vanished has given you renewed confidence.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Get ready for wonderful hours of intimacy with your love. Don't screw this up. Passionate and imaginative Libras might get carried away with their desires.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Exercise more control. Don't just give in to your moods. Some alone time would do you good, Scorpio. Consider curing up with a book.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You don't have a lot of support, which means you've got to really manage your time and energy. You've got to attract attention to become important. Staying in the background won't do.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Once you shake off those nerves it'll all go well. Your organizational skills are about to be praised. Let those compliments build you up. Now isn't the time to hide under the covers, even if you're feeling a bit off.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Use your free time to relax. Don't go filling it with stressful projects. You're on the right path. Follow your instincts when it comes to business propositions.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20