X suffers "international outages" in widespread crash

San Francisco, California - Service was restored to Elon Musk-owned social network X Monday afternoon after it had failed to show posts to users in many countries.

X has restored service after several "international outages" left many users unable to see posts. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The site was displaying content, allowing users to post and otherwise functioning normally again around 10:30 ET, after the Down Detector tracking website reported a spike in outage reports around two hours before.

X had appeared to be suffering "international outages," connectivity monitor Netblocks posted on the open-source social network Mastodon during the disruption.

The breakdown was "not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering", added Netblocks, which regularly flags technical issues with popular online services and sites as well as interference by national governments.

Its most recent posts about similar outages for X came on February 9, the day after the Super Bowl in the US, and February 1.

AFP journalists in countries including France and Thailand had also been unable to access X on Monday afternoon.

Spokespeople for X did not respond to AFP's request for comment on the outage before service was restored.

Elon Musk laid off thousands of people at the former Twitter and changed its name after buying the service in 2022.