12 US troops have been injured in Iran strike on Saudi base, new reports reveal

Washington DC - An Iranian attack on a base in Saudi Arabia has wounded at least 12 American soldiers, two of them seriously, media reported Friday.

An Iranian attack on a base in Saudi Arabia has wounded at least 12 American soldiers, two of them seriously, media reported Friday. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Iran has kept up retaliatory attacks on Gulf nations it accuses of serving as a launchpad for US strikes on the country, which began in a joint operation with Israel on February 28.

The attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia included at least one missile and several drones, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified officials.

The soldiers were inside a building at the base when it was struck, the Journal reported.

Several aerial refuelling planes also suffered damage in the attack, the reports said.

Saudi Arabia has previously intercepted several missiles fired near the base.

The Pentagon and US Central Command did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment.

Thirteen US military service members have been killed since the conflict with Iran broke out, with seven killed in the Gulf and six in Iraq. More than 300 more have been wounded.