Iran says over 100 museums and historic buildings damaged in US-Israeli strikes

Tehran, Iran - US and Israeli strikes on Iran have damaged at least 120 culturally or historically significant sites across the country since the start of the war, the head of Tehran city council's heritage committee said.

Debris is pictured at Golestan Palace on March 3, 2026, in Tehran, Iran, after it was damaged in an Israeli and US strike. © Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

"At least 120 museums, historical buildings and cultural sites across various provinces were directly targeted and sustained serious structural damage," said Ahmad Alavi.

He was quoted by state TV as naming UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace – sometimes likened to Versailles – as well as Tehran's Marble Palace, Teymourtash house, and Saadabad Palace.

One of the capital's most visited sites, the Saadabad Palace complex includes an extensive park and museums dedicated to Iranian history.

In addition to the cultural institutions, it also houses the residences of the Iranian president and governor of Tehran province, with judicial and Revolutionary Guards facilities located nearby.

The US and Israel launched their strikes on Iran on February 28, killing its supreme leader and setting off a war that has since embroiled practically all of the Middle East.

Iran, whose history spans several millennia, possesses significant cultural heritage that has largely been spared from mass tourism.