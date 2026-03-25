US says two-thirds of Iran's missile and drone production capacity has been hit

Washington DC - The US has hit two-thirds of Iran 's production facilities for missiles and drones, and a similar proportion of its naval production, a top officer said Wednesday.

This handout satellite image taken by 2026 Planet Labs PBC shows missile production facilities near Bidganeh in south-central Iran on February 27, 2026. © 2026 PLANET LABS PBC / AFP

In a video posted on X, Admiral Brad Cooper, head of Central Command, also estimated that 92% of the Iranian navy's largest vessels had been damaged or destroyed.

"And my operational assessment is that they've now lost the ability to meaningfully project naval power and influence around the region and around the world."

With the war now in its fourth week, he added that "we remain on plan or ahead of plan in achieving very clear objectives" for the war launched with Israel.

"We have damaged or destroyed over two-thirds of Iran's missile drone and naval production facilities and shipyards, and we're not done yet," he said, adding that US forces had now struck over 10,000 military targets.

Iran has retaliated for the US and Israeli strikes by launching missiles at targets throughout the Gulf almost daily.