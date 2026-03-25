Iran issues major update on Strait of Hormuz closure as military mocks US for negotiating with itself

Tehran, Iran - Iran said "non-hostile vessels" can transit the Strait of Hormuz if they meet safety and security regulations in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Iran clarified that any ships not involved with the US-Israeli war waged on Tehran can pass through the Strait of Hormuz. © REUTERS

"Non-hostile vessels... may – provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran –and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations – benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent authorities," a statement released to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The IMO said Tuesday that the communique, dated Sunday, was issued by Iran's foreign ministry with the request that it be circulated by the organization.

The statement stressed that "vessels equipment and any assets belonging to the aggressor parties – namely the US and the Israeli regime -- as well as other participants in the aggression do not qualify for innocent or non-hostile passage".

It said responsibility for "any disruption, insecurity, or escalation of risks in this critical waterway" lay with the US and Israel, who are waging an "unlawful and destabilizing war against Iran".

Both countries had "endangered regional peace and stability and exposed international shipping to unprecedented threats".

Iran has virtually closed the vital strait since the US-Israeli strikes that started the war on February 28, causing global oil and gas prices to soar.

In an increasingly frantic attempt to turn the tide of a catastrophic war, President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday reportedly communicated a 15-point plan to Iran that would end hostilities.