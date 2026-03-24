US sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war, new reports allege

Washington DC - The US has sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war that would include strict limits on its nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, reports said Tuesday.

The US has reportedly sent to Iran a 15-point plan to end the war, including strict limits on its nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The New York Times, quoting two anonymous officials, said that the proposal was sent to Iran via Pakistan, which has offered to mediate.

Israel's Channel 12 said that the US and Iran would declare a month-long ceasefire during which they would negotiate on the basis of the proposal.

The plan calls for the end of any uranium enrichment on Iranian soil and the handing over of enriched material, which Israel and the US say could be developed into a nuclear bomb, Channel 12 said.

It said that Iran would also allow unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow chokepoint into the Gulf through which one-fifth of the world's oil flows, after its retaliatory partial blockade sent global energy prices soaring.

Iran, in turn, would see an end to all sanctions, the Israeli report said.