Ford says X account was hacked after "Free Palestine" posts

American carmaker Ford said its social media account on X was hacked after posts referencing Israel and Palestine were made on Monday.

Dearborn, Michigan - American carmaker Ford said its social media account on X was hacked after posts referencing Israel and Palestine were made on Monday.

Ford said its X account was hacked following posts in support of the Palestinian people under Israeli siege.
Ford said its X account was hacked following posts in support of the Palestinian people under Israeli siege.  © INA FASSBENDER / AFP

"Our X account was briefly compromised and three posts were made that were not authorized or posted by Ford," the company wrote on the platform.

"They do not represent the views of Ford Motor Company. Ford and X are investigating this breach."

The posts have since been deleted, but were shared as screenshots from X users in the comments on Ford's post.

Joke of the Night for December 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away
Joke of the Day Joke of the Night for December 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away

The deleted posts read "Free Palestine," "Israel is a terrorist state," and "ALL EYES ON GAZA," according to the screenshots.

It was not initially known who might have published the messages.

The car manufacturer based in the state of Michigan has around 1.5 million followers on X.

Cover photo: INA FASSBENDER / AFP

More on Israel-Gaza War: