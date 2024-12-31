Ford says X account was hacked after "Free Palestine" posts
Dearborn, Michigan - American carmaker Ford said its social media account on X was hacked after posts referencing Israel and Palestine were made on Monday.
"Our X account was briefly compromised and three posts were made that were not authorized or posted by Ford," the company wrote on the platform.
"They do not represent the views of Ford Motor Company. Ford and X are investigating this breach."
The posts have since been deleted, but were shared as screenshots from X users in the comments on Ford's post.
The deleted posts read "Free Palestine," "Israel is a terrorist state," and "ALL EYES ON GAZA," according to the screenshots.
It was not initially known who might have published the messages.
The car manufacturer based in the state of Michigan has around 1.5 million followers on X.
Cover photo: INA FASSBENDER / AFP