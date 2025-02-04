Israel PM Netanyahu's wife faces criminal probe

Jerusalem, Israel - A criminal investigation has been launched into Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the office of Israel 's state attorney said Sunday.

Sara Netanyahu (c.), the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r.), is facing a criminal investigation into her alleged tampering in her husband's corruption trial. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

"A criminal investigation was opened" into suspected criminal offenses, the office said in a letter to an Israeli opposition lawmaker who had accused Sara Netanyahu of tampering in her husband's corruption trial after the broadcast in December of a television news investigation.

Naama Lazimi, Knesset member for the Democrats, shared the letter on X on Sunday confirming the criminal investigation was launched on December 26, adding that her office had contacted the state attorney following the investigation by Israeli Channel 12's Uvda news program.

The show alleged that Sara Netanyahu had tried to intimidate a key witness in her husband's ongoing corruption trial.

She also organized demonstrations to harass the attorney general, his deputy, and other individuals deemed hostile to her husband, according to the program.

The state attorney's office added the investigation was being "conducted by the Israel Police accompanied by the cyber department of the state attorney's office."