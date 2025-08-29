Israeli army says Gaza City is now "a dangerous combat zone"

Gaza City, Gaza - The Israeli military declared Gaza City "a dangerous combat zone" on Friday, as it prepared to conquer the Palestinian territory's largest city after almost two years of all-out assault.

Palestinians flee their homes in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood on August 26, 2025. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

"Starting today (Friday), at 10:00, the local tactical pause in military activity will not apply to the area of Gaza City, which constitutes a dangerous combat zone," the military said in a statement, referring to daily pauses in certain areas supposedly aimed at facilitating aid distribution.

The military did not call for the population to evacuate immediately, but the army's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said on Wednesday that the city's evacuation was "inevitable."

The UN estimates that nearly a million people currently live in Gaza governorate, which includes Gaza City and its surroundings in the north of the territory.

AFP photos from the center of the territory on Thursday showed lines of Palestinians fleeing south in vans and cars piled high with mattresses, chairs, and bags, amid widespread accusations that Israel is attempting to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed last week to destroy Gaza City if Hamas did not agree to a deal on Israel's terms.

His ministry had previously approved the military's plan to seize the city and authorized the call-up of roughly 60,000 reservists.