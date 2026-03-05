Polymarket takes down shocking bet on nuclear detonation after widespread condemnation

New York, New York - The cryptocurrency -based prediction and betting market Polymarket was forced to take down a disgusting bet that saw people wager on when a nuclear detonation may occur.

Polymarket was forced to pull down a market monetizing a nuclear attack after widespread backlash across the internet. © imago/imagebroker

The market saw traders bet on whether a nuclear weapon would detonate by March 31, June 30, or simply before the end of 2026. By Tuesday, the market was worth more than $650,000 in total trading volume.

Traders were set to receive a payout if any nuclear detonation happened on Earth, whether that be a test, an accidental explosion, or a violent attack.

As of writing, Polymarket has not commented on why it took down the market, but it is likely due to widespread backlash online after the bet went viral earlier this week.

"Polymarket has created a market that would monetize a nuclear attack amid increasing concerns that bets are happening among government insiders who can make military decisions," wrote Lever News founder David Sirota in a post on X that was viewed more than seven million times.

The post was amplified by popular Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, who commented that "this is worse than any dystopia we could've imagined."

In 2025, an earlier version of the same bet resolved without a nuclear incident, but the 2026 bet triggered a stronger backlash due to President Donald Trump's decision on Saturday to wage war against Iran.