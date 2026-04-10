Could this little girl's sweet letter lead to Pluto's re-classification as a planet?

Houston, Texas - Pluto may soon be a planet again, thanks to the viral letter from a 10-year-old Texan. NASA is now looking into reclassifying the former planet.

Kaela listed several reasons why Pluto should regain its planetary status, which was revoked in 2006. © NASA/EPA/dpa

Saying no to a little kid's heartfelt wish isn't easy, not even for NASA Director Jared Isaacman (43).

Thursday, NASA administrator Isaacman, himself the father of two daughters, responded to a touching letter from a young astronomer.

"Dear NASA, please make Pluto a planet again," wrote 10-year-old Kaela in red marker.

"Kaela – We are looking into this," Isaacman replied to the letter posted by Mike's Weather Page on X, an account specializing in weather information.

Kaela's letter went viral! The kiddo listed several reasons why Pluto should regain its planetary status, which was revoked in 2006.

But the sweetest reason was the third: "It might make a lot of people happy."