Inside life on the Artemis II crew's spacecraft: 58 tortillas, five hot sauces, and one toilet!

Houston, Texas - They're sipping smoothies, snapping phone pics, dealing with crashed email, and fixing broken toilets: astronauts , they're just like us.

The four Artemis II astronauts still have to deal with some of life's mundane problems during their space mission! © NASA / NASA / AFP

The four crewmembers zipping through space toward the Moon are carrying out a mission unlike any before it, but they're also still muddling on through life's mundanities – all while they float around together in a square footage equivalent to two minivans.

Mission specialist Christina Koch, the first woman to venture into deep space, said preparing for the 10-day journey was akin to planning for a camping trip.

"It represents togetherness and something a little out of the ordinary," she said in a video released by NASA.

Orion wares include 58 tortillas, 43 cups of coffee, barbecued beef brisket, and five types of hot sauce.

And one toilet... which had a problem.

It's the first time astronauts venturing into deep space have had a real toilet onboard: the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 70s provided crewmembers with waste collection bags that were ultimately left on the lunar surface.

Much to the astronauts' relief, Koch remedied the issue with the toilet aboard Orion – "I'm proud to call myself the space plumber," she said during a Q&A session late Thursday with US media.

"I like to say that it is probably the most important piece of equipment on board," she said. "So we were all breathing a sigh of relief when it turned out to be just fine."