Russian man's plan to get free Domino's pizza for life with tattoo scuppered by Ukraine war

Moscow, Russia - A Russian man got the Domino's pizza logo tattooed on his ankle in an attempt to score free pizza, only for the war on Ukraine to leave him with unwanted ink and no grub!

A man who got a Domino's tattoo in an attempt to get free pizza was left without his pie. © Collage: Unsplash/appshunter.io & Unsplash/Lucas Lenzi

In 2018, Domino's Russia launched a viral competition which promised 100 free pizzas a year for 100 years to participants who got a one-inch tattoo of the company's logo.

Moscow resident Dmitry Mazentsev jumped at the opportunity and inked the famous dice symbol on his ankle, becoming one of only 350 people who were lucky enough to win the prize.

For five years, he continued to enjoy his free pizzas – though he did admit that at some point he got a little sick of the company's greasy fast food – until his supply of free food was abruptly cut off in 2023.

Russia had launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine the year before, triggering a mass pullout of Western companies from the country. In August 2023 Domino's Pizza Eurasia, the franchisee responsible for the company's stores in Russia, announced that it was joining the exodus.

While the remaining stores were quickly taken over by a local rapper and supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mazentsev's supply of free pizza was cut off.

Domino's announced that the offer was no longer valid and said they would pay for anyone who wanted to remove their tattoo, but that wasn't good enough for Mazentsev, who took them to court for "moral damages."

"I got sick of pizza," he said in 2023. "But obligations to customers have to be fulfilled. It's a matter of principle."