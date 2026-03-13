Dog watches friends leave shelter until he's all alone – and his reaction is heart-shattering

Fresno, California - They were his last comfort, but now they're all gone. Husky mix Axel has been without his dog friends for a while now.

The body language is clear: Axel the dog is suffering greatly from his current situation. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jjack.iie

That's because, unlike him, everyone who was taken in at the Valley Animal Center in Fresno, California, in the same year as he was has been given a new home.

What happened to Axel shortly after his last friend left is now breaking his caretakers' hearts.

In a video published on TikTok recently, the two-year-old male dog sits in his kennel with clear body language.

His eyes are sad, his head is lowered, and even his paws are limp with depression.

Even the cuddles from his carer Jackie Gonzalez hardly bring him out of his slump. It seems as if the furry friend has lost all hope.

"The shelter environment has been especially hard on him – he’s shutting down more each day, not eating much, and constantly shaking from stress," the young woman explained in an interview with Newsweek. "Because he’s a husky and a little nervous, he's been painfully overlooked."

But the four-legged friend unfortunately has other problems, as she revealed.