Dog watches friends leave shelter until he's all alone – and his reaction is heart-shattering
Fresno, California - They were his last comfort, but now they're all gone. Husky mix Axel has been without his dog friends for a while now.
That's because, unlike him, everyone who was taken in at the Valley Animal Center in Fresno, California, in the same year as he was has been given a new home.
What happened to Axel shortly after his last friend left is now breaking his caretakers' hearts.
In a video published on TikTok recently, the two-year-old male dog sits in his kennel with clear body language.
His eyes are sad, his head is lowered, and even his paws are limp with depression.
Even the cuddles from his carer Jackie Gonzalez hardly bring him out of his slump. It seems as if the furry friend has lost all hope.
"The shelter environment has been especially hard on him – he’s shutting down more each day, not eating much, and constantly shaking from stress," the young woman explained in an interview with Newsweek. "Because he’s a husky and a little nervous, he's been painfully overlooked."
But the four-legged friend unfortunately has other problems, as she revealed.
TikTok video shows sad circumstances of Husky dog Axel
"Axel is really, really shy at first, but with time, patience, and gentle reassurance, he slowly begins to come out of his shell and show the soft, loving soul he truly is," Gonzales explained.
"He will need a patient family willing to move slowly, build trust, and let him blossom at his own pace."
Despite these struggles, the hapless dog is otherwise said to be very affectionate with fellow dogs and even with cats.
So far, however, nothing has helped Axel. Although several TikTok clips featuring him have already been published and gone viral, there is still no real interest.
Gonzales could therefore only appeal somewhat helplessly.
“The familiar scent of his friends is gone, and with it, the only comfort he had left," she said.
"Please help Axel find the loving home he desperately needs before he shuts down completely."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jjack.iie