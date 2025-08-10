European leaders call for Zelensky to be included in Trump-Putin talks

Brussels, Belgium - European leaders pushed on Sunday for Ukraine to be a part of the negotiations between the US and Russia, ahead of talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump .

European leaders are pushing for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) to be a part of negotiations between Vladimir Putin (l.) and Donald Trump. © Collage: Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP & Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP

The two leaders will meet in Alaska on Friday to try to resolve the three-year war, but Europe has insisted that Kyiv and European powers should be part of any deal to end the conflict.

EU foreign ministers will discuss the next steps before the talks in a meeting by video link on Monday, joined by their Ukrainian counterpart.

The idea of a US-Russia meeting without Zelensky has raised concerns that a deal would require Kyiv to cede swathes of territory, which the EU has rejected.

"The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine," leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Britain, and Finland and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement, urging Trump to put more pressure on Russia.

In a flurry of diplomacy, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky held calls with 13 counterparts over three days, including Kyiv's main backers Germany, Britain, and France.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday said he hoped and assumed Zelensky would attend the leaders' summit.

Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said any deal between the US and Russia to end the war in Ukraine must include Kyiv and the bloc.

"President Trump is right that Russia has to end its war against Ukraine. The US has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. Any deal between the US and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine's and the whole of Europe's security," Kallas said.

"I will convene an extraordinary meeting of the EU foreign ministers on Monday to discuss our next steps," she said in a statement Sunday.