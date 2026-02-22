Missiles pound Ukraine capital ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia fired scores of missiles and drones at targets across Ukraine on Sunday, crashing into energy and rail infrastructure and residential buildings, just two days before the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.

A child stands next to the remains of an airborne weapon at the site of a heavily damaged house following an air attack in Sofiivska Borshchagivka, Kyiv region, on February 22, 2026. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard a series of blasts starting at around 4:00 AM, shortly after an air raid alert was issued, with the air force later widening the alert nationwide citing the threat of missiles.

"Moscow continues to invest in strikes more than in diplomacy," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attack on social media, saying that Russia launched about 50 missiles and 300 drones overnight.

"The main target of the attack was the energy sector. Ordinary residential buildings were also damaged, and there is damage to the railway."

One man was killed and a dozen more people were wounded, among them four children, in and around Kyiv, Ukraine's national police said.

AFP saw rescuers sifting through debris of a largely destroyed two-story house in Sofiivska Borshchagivka in the Kyiv region.

Temperatures had plunged to nearly -10C (14F) when the capital was struck, with emergency services deployed across the city.

The Ukrainian capital, regularly targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022, has faced waves of overnight strikes in recent weeks as Moscow has intensified its winter assaults.

The Russian army said it had carried out a mass strike targeting facilities used by Ukraine's military, saying all targets were hit, in a standard comment for such attacks.

Authorities in Russia's western Belgorod region said one man died after a Ukrainian drone strike.