Newly adopted dog found by shelter worker wandering the Home Depot alone – what happened?

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - It's not every day that you stroll through a DIY store and suddenly see a dog roaming around without a destination – and without an owner anywhere to be found.

Jon Snow the dog was found again without an attachment after being adopted - the Labrador mix is now waiting to be adopted again. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@salvage.souls

This is exactly what happened to Grant, who saw a very friendly Labrador mix running through the corridors of Home Depot.

He immediately called his wife Kayla Winrow, who is herself connected to the rescue organization "We're OK Foundation."

She got to work on the research and found out that the dog had actually been at the shelter before.

One-year-old Jon Snow the dog had arrived at an animal shelter in November last year, wearing a collar with an AirTag attached, but no one ever contacted him.

Jon then found happiness at the end of January when he was adopted – or so they thought, because just two weeks later, Grant found him again without his owner.

"He was adopted on January 29, and then found in Home Depot on Valentine’s Day," Kayla told Newsweek. Fortunately, she was able to locate Jon's adoptive family a short time later. Then things took another odd turn...