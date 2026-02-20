Newly adopted dog found by shelter worker wandering the Home Depot alone – what happened?
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - It's not every day that you stroll through a DIY store and suddenly see a dog roaming around without a destination – and without an owner anywhere to be found.
This is exactly what happened to Grant, who saw a very friendly Labrador mix running through the corridors of Home Depot.
He immediately called his wife Kayla Winrow, who is herself connected to the rescue organization "We're OK Foundation."
She got to work on the research and found out that the dog had actually been at the shelter before.
One-year-old Jon Snow the dog had arrived at an animal shelter in November last year, wearing a collar with an AirTag attached, but no one ever contacted him.
Jon then found happiness at the end of January when he was adopted – or so they thought, because just two weeks later, Grant found him again without his owner.
"He was adopted on January 29, and then found in Home Depot on Valentine’s Day," Kayla told Newsweek. Fortunately, she was able to locate Jon's adoptive family a short time later. Then things took another odd turn...
Dog owning couple's explanation was inconclusive
"They apparently lived in an apartment complex nearby and said he must have escaped," she continued, adding that this excuse was confusing to Grant's wife, as the apartments didn't even have a yard. "I’m not sure how that’s possible."
As Kayla browsed through social media, she came across posts from the couple who adopted the dog, and it quickly became clear that they were having trouble raising him. He wasn't house-trained, and he didn't have good manners.
The troubling posts were published just two days before the pooch was found. "We're OK Foundation" took Jon in without thinking about it, and now he is available for adoption again.
They describe the four-legged friend as a dog who is very outgoing and happy to meet people. And after all that, doesn't he deserve his happy ending at last?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@salvage.souls