Top US officials slam "horrifying" Russian strike in Ukraine

Top US officials on Sunday condemned a Russian missile strike in the center of Ukraine's city of Sumy, which killed and wounded dozens of people. © Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP

The US special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said the attack by Russian forces on "civilian targets" in the northeastern city "crosses any line of decency."

"As a former military leader, I understand targeting and this is wrong," the retired lieutenant general posted on X, adding that "there are scores of civilian dead and wounded."

The Russian missile strike on Sunday morning killed at least 34 people, Kyiv said, making it one of the deadliest attacks in months. Nearly 120 people were also wounded.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X that the US "extends our deepest condolences to the victims of today's horrifying Russian missile attack on Sumy."

"This is a tragic reminder of why President Trump and his Administration are putting so much time and effort into trying to end this war and achieve durable peace," Rubio said.