Bodybuilder regrets spending $160,000 on tattoos that get mistaken for Trump and Putin

Bristol, UK - Bodybuilder and viral sensation Danny Andrews recently revealed that he regrets some of his $160,000 tattoo collection because some pieces get mistaken for less-than-favorable figures.

Danny Andrews has spent almost $160,000 on tattoos, but not all of them have turned out the way he wants. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dannysricecakes_

Andrews previously made meme history when, in 2007, he announced during an appearance on a television documentary about bodybuilders that he exclusively eats fish and rice cakes.

Now, he has brought shock to a whole new level with the revelation that he's spent nearly $160,000 on an extensive set of tattoos that coat most of his upper body.

Included among the multiple famous faces featured in his body art are Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones (as portrayed by Peter Dinklage) and famed inventor Thomas Edison.

It's with Edison, however, that Andrews revealed where things have gone wrong. Instead of it being clear who the gentleman is, many wrongly identify the image as that of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This isn't his only slightly dodgy portrait, either. An image of Albert Einstein on his left arm is sometimes mistaken for Josef Fritzl, a notorious rapist.

Meanwhile, an adorable picture of UK icon David Attenborough is occasionally mistaken for President Donald Trump or even former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"One of my videos went viral, and it hit the American audience," Andrews was cited as saying by the Mirror. "They don't know who David Attenborough is, so they were like, 'This guy is MAGA!'"

"I don't like Donald Trump, but they genuinely thought it was him," he said. "Other people were arguing and saying it was Boris Johnson. I've had people think my Thomas Edison tattoo was Putin or Gary Neville."