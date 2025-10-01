Trump envoy hints at massive shift in US weapons policy for Ukraine: "Use the ability to hit deep"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg floated the possibility of Ukraine being allowed to strike "deep" into Russia with US-provided long-range weapons.

US special envoy Keith Kellogg (2nd from l.) suggested that Ukraine may be allowed to use American long-range weapons to strike "deep" into Russia. © Collage: AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE & US NAVY / LT. J.G MATTHEW DANIELS

In a Fox News interview broadcast on Sunday, Kellogg was asked whether Trump had authorized strikes on Russian territory, days after Moscow was accused of sending fighter jets and drones that violated the airspace of several European nations.

"Reading what (Trump) has said and reading what Vice President (JD) Vance has said, as well as (Secretary of State Marco) Rubio, the answer is yes," he said.

"Use the ability to hit deep. There are no such things as sanctuaries."

Vance separately told Fox News on Sunday that the US was having "conversations" on whether to give long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv, a request Trump has previously denied.

"It's something that the president is going to make the final determination on," he said, referring to the missiles, adding that the US was "looking at a number of requests from the Europeans."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a press briefing on Monday that there was "no panacea that can change the situation on the front for the Kyiv regime."

"There's no magic weapon. Whether it's Tomahawks or other missiles, they won't be able to change the dynamic."

Donald Trump said last week after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv was in a position, with the Europe's help, to fight and win "all of Ukraine back in its original form."

It marks a major shift on Ukraine for the Republican, who told Zelensky during a televised Oval Office bust-up in February that he didn't "have the cards" to beat Russia.