Ukraine hit with nuclear-capable missile as Russia gives brutal answer to peace proposals

Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine were hit by a massive round of Russian attacks, which included the nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missile.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday a doctor was among the dead, while four medical workers were injured.

Critical infrastructure had been hit in the attack and some parts of the city were without power or water, he wrote on Telegram.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram that the strikes were carried out in response to an alleged "terrorist attack" by Kyiv on a residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 29, 2025.

The Kremlin has claimed Ukraine launched a drone attack Putin's residence in Novgorod with 91 drones.

Both the US and Ukraine have rejected the accusations, calling them an attempt to derail peace negotiations.

Ukraine's SBU security service on Friday confirmed Russia fired its nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile on the western Lviv region – close to the EU border – and published pictures it said were of the weapon's fragments.

Moscow said it had launched the missile, which travels at hypersonic speeds and which the Kremlin says is impossible to intercept, but did not say what it had targeted.

The barrage came hours after Russia rejected a plan by Kyiv and its Western allies to deploy peacekeeping forces to Ukraine should a ceasefire be reached.

With heating to half of Kyiv on Friday, Klitschko issued an exceptional call for residents to temporarily leave the city with temperatures at 17 degrees Fahrenheit and set to drop further.

"A clear reaction from the world is needed. Above all from the United States, whose signals Russia truly pays attention to," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.