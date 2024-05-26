Zelensky urges Biden and Xi to attend Ukraine peace summit: "Show your leadership"

Lucerne, Switzerland - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged US President Joe Biden and China 's President Xi Jinping to attend a peace summit in Switzerland next month.

"I am appealing to the leaders of the world who are still aside from the global efforts of the global peace summit: to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China," Zelensky said in a video message.

"Please support the peace summit with your personal leadership and participation," Zelensky asked, saying that "the efforts of the global majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be fulfilled."

"Please, show your leadership in advancing peace. Real peace, not just a pause between the strikes."

The conference on the Ukraine war is to be held in Lucerne from June 15-16.

The Swiss government has said it has invited 160 delegations, but Russia will not attend.