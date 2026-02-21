Oregon woodworker makes insanely large flesh tunnels for extreme body mod fans

La Pine, Oregon - Solomon Conners owns an extraordinary wood shop in La Pine, Oregon. What's most remarkable are the insane plugs and flesh tunnels he stocks in all shapes and sizes!

Solomon Conners makes an assortment of incredibly large and ornate plugs and flesh tunnels. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dadswoodworking

"What started as an adventure to take over where my father left off has turned into an epic ride down the highway of awesomeness!" Conners writes in the blurb of his extraordinary woodworking Etsy store.

His page is stuffed full of extraordinary pieces of art, a body modification and piercing lover's dream, complete with insane sizes and intricate, colorful designs.

It is these crazy designs that have set his TikTok page apart and brought more than 50,000 followers into the fold.

From giant earplugs designed to fit inside people's stretched-out earlobes to flesh tunnels shaped to sit snugly inside a person's nose, Conners' designs are truly unusual.

"I'm Dad, and I make flesh tunnel ringers," Connors said in a video introducing his art to the world a few years ago. "As you can see, I don't even have my ears pierced. However, I make these things to go in ears."

He then showed off a series of medium-sized, medium-large-sized, and large-sized ear tunnels, each with varying designs and color schemes.

Among his clips and snaps are customers of his, all donning his crazy plugs in their ears and through their noses, contrasted with other extreme body modifications and tattoos.