Chile's new government signs agreement with US on critical minerals

Santiago, Chile - The government of Chile 's new right-wing president Jose Antonio Kast signed a memorandum with the US on Thursday to cooperate on the supply of critical minerals and rare earths.

Chile's President Jose Antonio Kast poses for a picture with members of his government at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago on March 12, 2026. © JAVIER TORRES / AFP

Chile is the world's leading producer of copper and the second-largest producer of lithium, critical to the tech and green energy sectors.

China, which dominates the global supply chain for critical minerals, is Chile's top customer for both metals.

On his first full day in office, the US-backed Kast presided over the signing of a joint declaration between US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Foreign Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna to "establish consultations" on the minerals.

The two countries committed to "explore financing mechanisms, both private and public, for investment projects involving critical minerals," the Chilean foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Mutual support in the supply of critical minerals is fundamental for the national security and commercial industries of both countries," the ministry added.