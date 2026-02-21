Rubio announces visa restrictions on Chilean officials in parting shot at outgoing leftist government

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday the US would refuse visas to three outgoing Chilean officials, in a parting shot at leftist President Gabriel Boric.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced visa restrictions on three outgoing Chilean officials. © Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP

Rubio, a Cuban American and fierce opponent of Latin American leftists, has hailed the election victory of Boric's far-right successor Jose Antonio Kast, who campaigned like President Donald Trump on promises of mass deportations of migrants.

Kast takes office on March 11.

Rubio said the three officials, whom he did not name, "compromised critical telecommunications infrastructure and undermined regional security in our hemisphere," without specifying further.

"In its twilight, the Boric government's legacy shall be further tarnished by actions that undermine regional security at the ultimate expense of the Chilean people," Rubio said in a statement.

"We look forward to advancing shared priorities, including those that strengthen security in our hemisphere, with the incoming Kast administration."

Chile's foreign ministry said it "categorically denies participating in activities that undermine the security of the continent or of third countries," and summoned US Ambassador Brandon Judd.