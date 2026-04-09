Beijing "deeply distressed" by death of Chinese researcher who was questioned by police in Michigan

Beijing, China - Beijing has said that it is "deeply distressed" about the death of a Chinese researcher at the University of Michigan who passed away after facing "hostile questioning" by law enforcement.

Beijing said it is "deeply distressed" about the death of a Chinese researcher after he was questioned by law enforcement in Michigan. © IMAGO/Zoonar

Danhao Wang, a Chinese semiconductor researcher at the University of Michigan, fell to his death from a campus building on March 19, hours after being questioned by federal law enforcement investigators.

University police said in a statement that Wang's death was being investigated as a "possible act of self-harm."

Nick Geiser, who works with the University of Michigan Postdoctoral Researchers' Organization (UM-PRO), told CBS News that the group was made aware of reports that Wang was interrogated before his death, but that very few details are known.

China's Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that he had died after "being subjected to hostile questioning by US law enforcement personnel."

"This incident is contextual to a larger climate of fear felt by immigrant workers from all industries, home countries, and walks of life under the current administration," Geiser said.

"UM-PRO has advised its membership to not speak to law enforcement without an attorney present, per our constitutional rights."