China to take "all necessary measures" after CIA sparks fury with spy recruitment ad

Beijing, China - China will take "all necessary measures" against foreign espionage activities, its foreign ministry said Friday, after the CIA released a recruitment video targeting Beijing's military personnel.

China responded furiously to a CIA video aimed at recruiting defectors from Beijing's military personnel. © Collage: REUTERS

The CIA's Chinese-language video, published on the agency's YouTube channel on Thursday, appears to be aimed at disaffected officers and appeals for information on China's leaders and armed forces.

"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely combat infiltration and sabotage activities of foreign anti-China forces and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference in response.

The CIA video depicts a fictional Chinese officer deciding to contact the US intelligence agency after concluding that "the only thing leaders are protecting is their own interest" and that "their power is based on countless lies".

It shows the officer at home with his family, then driving past a checkpoint in pouring rain before taking out a laptop in the car and typing on it as he says: "Picking this path is my way of fighting for my family and my country."

Chinese text accompanying the clip appeals for leaks on Beijing's leaders and military as well as other areas.

"Do you have information about high-ranking Chinese leaders? Are you a military officer or have dealings with the military? Do you work in intelligence, diplomacy, economics, science, or advanced technology fields, or deal with people working in these fields?" it asks.

"Please contact us. We want to understand the truth," the text adds, revealing that the CIA can be contacted "securely through our Tor hidden service."

The latest appeal came after the agency released a number of videos last year that its Director John Ratcliffe said were aimed at recruiting Chinese officials.

They are "just one of many ways that we're adjusting our tradecraft", Ratcliffe said.