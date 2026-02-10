Top Chinese official issues ominous threat to Taiwan "separatists" in significant speech

Beijing, China - A top Chinese official warned that it plans to support any "patriotic pro-reunification forces" in Taiwan and that it will strike "separatists" aiming at independence for the island.

During an address to this year's Taiwan Work Conference, senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Wang Huning said that China must make efforts to "promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance national reunification."

According to a summary by news agency Xinhua, Wang said Beijing must "firmly support the patriotic pro-unification forces on the island, resolutely strike against 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, oppose interference by external forces, and safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

Wang is the fourth-highest-ranking CCP leader and is in charge of Beijing's policy towards Taiwan, which China sees as part of its territory.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "mutual respect" and warned against any interference over Taiwan during a phone call with President Donald Trump.

The relationship has been rocky over recent months, primarily due to the US' support of Taipei and a number of major arms sales.

The call came after years of mounting pressure from Beijing, including live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait and incursions in Taiwan's airspace.

Trump said that his discussion with Xi had been "excellent" and touted his relationship with the Chinese leader.