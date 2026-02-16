China's foreign minister vows to "eliminate interference" on trade with Canada as Ottawa pivots from US

Munich, Germany - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing and Ottawa should work to "eliminate interference" on trade during a meeting with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (l.) has said Beijing is ready to "eliminate interference" on trade with Canada. © Collage: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek & AFP/Dave Chan

Wang met with Anand on the sidelines of the 2026 Munich Security Conference on Saturday and sought to paint Beijing as a more stable partner than the US under President Donald Trump.

The meeting came weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited China in January as part of his global effort to broaden Canada's export markets and decrease its trade reliance on the US.

Beijing is expected to reduce tariffs on Canadian canola imports and take steps to improve cooperation on security and cultural exchange.

As part of a new agreement, Canadian and UK citizens will both be given access to visa-free travel to mainland China for tourism up to 30 days.

In response, the Trump administration has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Canadian products if trade deals with China were to go ahead, baselessly claiming it would allow Beijing to "dump goods" into the US.

Wang told Anand on Saturday that Beijing would also counter "interference," but made no specific reference to the US.

"China is ready to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, eliminate interference, and deepen cooperation with Canada," Wang told Anand, according to a readout from Beijing's foreign ministry.

The Canada-China relationship has greatly improved under Carney, whose intervention is widely credited for the overturning of Robert Lloyd Schellenberg's death sentence earlier in February.