China's Xi Jinping welcomes world leaders for talks as countries seek solutions to chaos of US-Iran war
Beijing, China - China's President Xi Jinping met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, Chinese state media said, as many leaders of countries impacted by the US-Israeli war on Iran flock to Beijing.
Lavrov joins Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vietnamese leader To Lam in meeting with Xi this week.
The Russian diplomat told a news conference after meeting with Xi that Moscow has offered to "compensate" for China's energy shortages as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains choked by the Iran war.
"Russia can certainly fill the resource gap that has arisen in China and other countries interested in working with us on an equal and mutually beneficial basis," Lavrov said in comments translated from Russia.
"Thank God, we, and China have all the capabilities, both those already in use and those in reserve, and those planned, to avoid being dependent on this kind of aggressive adventure," he said, referencing the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Xi has sought to position China as a mediator and stable partner in the face of US and Israeli attacks on Iran, which triggered a wider regional conflict and a massive global energy crisis.
According to a report from China's state-run news agency Xinhua, Xi "urged closer and stronger strategic coordination between China and Russia" during his discussions with Lavrov.
His goal, reportedly, was to "firmly defend the legitimate interests and safeguard the unity of Global South countries."
He also noted that "the stability and certainty of China-Russia relations are particularly valuable in a changing and turbulent international situation."
Xi meets with global leaders amid Iran war fallout
Xi met with Abu Dhabi's crown on Tuesday and vowed that China would play a "constructive role" in promoting peace talks in the Middle East.
In separate talks with Spain's Sanchez, Xi warned that the world was facing "chaos and turmoil" and "a contest between justice and force," urging closer cooperation.
The Spanish prime minister, meanwhile, welcomed China's role in seeking to resolve the conflict in the Middle East.
China has claimed a significant role in brokering the troubled ceasefire agreement that has existed between the US, Israel, and Iran since early last week.
Beijing was also forced to respond to claims by President Donald Trump's administration that China is supplying weapons to Iran, a spokesperson saying on Monday that they're "baseless smears."
Political Scientist Ian Chong told the AFP that the recent string of visitors "demonstrates that various actors are adjusting to the realities of an uncertain world. Engaging with [China], including over areas of difference, is part of this adjustment."
While many visits were likely planned before the Middle East crisis, those from Gulf countries' representatives and Lavrov "seem more of a direct result of the conflict and the desire to deescalate," Chong said.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press & IMAGO/Xinhua