China planning to send air defense systems to Iran, US intelligence claims

Washington DC - US intelligence officials believe that China is preparing to send new air defense systems to Iran within weeks.

US intelligence officials reportedly believe that China is preparing to send weapons to Iran within weeks. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

Three people familiar with recent intelligence assessment reports told CNN that Iran is likely to receive a shipment of weapons from China, notably including shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs.

Such devices would greatly increase the danger to low-flying military aircraft.

China has played an important role in brokering a temporary pause to the unprovoked US-Israeli war, which began on February 28.

But amid an unstable ceasefire and continued US threats, as well as Israel's invasion and mass killing campaign in Lebanon, Iran may be looking to replenish its weapon stores, stock up on ammunition, and make preparations for future attacks.

Beijing has staunchly denied the intelligence reports cited by CNN, however, insisting that it directly sends weapons and ammunition to Iran.

"China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue," a spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington told CNN.

"As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations."