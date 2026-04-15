China's Xi Jinping welcomes world leaders for talks as countries seek solutions to chaos of US war on Iran

Beijing, China - China 's President Xi Jinping met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, Chinese state media said, as many leaders of countries impacted by the US-Israeli war on Iran flock to Beijing.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press & IMAGO/Xinhua

Lavrov joins Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vietnamese leader To Lam in meeting with Xi this week.

The Russian diplomat told a news conference after meeting with Xi that Moscow has offered to "compensate" for China's energy shortages as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains choked by the Iran war.

"Russia can certainly fill the resource gap that has arisen in China and other countries interested in working with us on an equal and mutually beneficial basis," Lavrov said in comments translated from Russia.

"Thank God, we, and China have all the capabilities, both those already in use and those in reserve, and those planned, to avoid being dependent on this kind of aggressive adventure," he said, referencing the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Xi has sought to position China as a mediator and stable partner in the face of US and Israeli attacks on Iran, which triggered a wider regional conflict and a massive global energy crisis.

According to a report from China's state-run news agency Xinhua, Xi "urged closer and stronger strategic coordination between China and Russia" during his discussions with Lavrov.

His goal, reportedly, was to "firmly defend the legitimate interests and safeguard the unity of Global South countries."

He also noted that "the stability and certainty of China-Russia relations are particularly valuable in a changing and turbulent international situation."