Hong Kong sentences activist Jimmy Lai to decades in prison: "The end of justice"

Hong Kong - A Hong Kong court on Monday sentenced pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison, a punishment condemned by rights groups as "effectively a death sentence" for the 78-year-old man.

Lai, a British citizen and founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty in December of urging foreign countries to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and for publishing "seditious" articles in his paper.

The 78-year-old's sentence is by far the harshest handed out under the Chinese-imposed national security law, surpassing the previous record of 10 years given to legal scholar Benny Tai in 2024.

A summary document from the judges said they settled on a 20-year sentence "after considering the serious and grave criminal conduct of Lai."

Two of those years will overlap with Lai's existing prison term, meaning that he will serve an additional 18 years, the judges ruled.

Lai, who has been behind bars since 2020, sat impassively in the dock as his sentence was read out, an AFP journalist in the court reported.

As he was led away, he waved solemnly to people in the public gallery, including his wife Teresa, former Hong Kong bishop Cardinal Joseph Zen, and a number of former Apple Daily reporters.

Lai's defense lawyer Robert Pang did not say whether he would lodge an appeal.