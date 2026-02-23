US accuses China of "unprecedented" expansion of nuclear weapons arsenal

Geneva, Switzerland - The US on Monday accused China of dramatically swelling its nuclear arsenal, and doubled down on unsubstantiated claims that Beijing has conducting secret nuclear tests and urging it participate in a future arms control treaty.

The US accused China of "massively" expanding its nuclear weapons arsenal over the past years. © IMAGO / Bihlmayerfotografie

President Donald Trump's administrations said the recent lapsing of New START – the last treaty between the US and Russia, the top nuclear powers in the world – presented the possibility to achieve a "better agreement" that included China.

Christopher Yeaw, the US assistant secretary of state for arms control and nonproliferation, told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that the New START treaty had been seriously flawed.

"Perhaps its greatest flaw was that New Start did not account for the unprecedented, deliberate, rapid, and opaque nuclear weapons build-up by China," he said.

"Despite its claims to the contrary, China has deliberately and without constraint, massively expanded its nuclear arsenal without transparency or any indication of China's intent or end point," he claimed.

"We believe China may achieve parity within the next four or five years."

Both Russia and the US have more than 5,000 nuclear weapons, according to the Nobel Peace Prize-winning campaign group ICAN.

But New START, which expired on February 5, restricted the United States and Russia to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads each – a number the US says China is fast approaching.