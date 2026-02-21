Trump announces major trip to China amid tariff policy upheaval

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will visit China towards the end of March, a White House official has confirmed, amid a massive shakeup of his signature tariff policy.

Trump will make a three-day trip to Beijing from March 31 to April 2, the White House confirmed on Friday. It will be the first visit to China by a US president since Trump's trip in 2017.

"That's going to be a wild one," Trump said when asked about the planned trip on Thursday. "We have to put on the biggest display you've ever had in the history of China."

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have spoken multiple times since the president's January 2025 inauguration, and in October met on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea.

Trump hailed the October meeting as a "great success" and called Xi a "tremendous leader of a very powerful country."

"In the face of winds, waves, and challenges, we should stay the right course, navigate through the complex landscape, and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-US relations," Xi reportedly told Trump during the meeting.

The two leaders held a joint call earlier in February, where Xi reportedly called for "mutual respect" and cautioned Trump against selling arms to Taiwan.

Trump's trip to Beijing will come as his signature tariff policy faces strong headwinds after the US Supreme Court ruled it unlawful because it exceeded his executive authority.

In response, the president vowed to impose a 10% tariff on all imports and launched an all-out attack on the judiciary.