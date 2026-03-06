Cuba restores power to most households after major blackout caused by US blockade

Havana, Cuba - Cuban authorities said Thursday that electricity was restored for the majority of households after a blackout hit two-thirds of the country, stemming from a lack of fuel under US pressure.

A man enters his home next to a mural depicting Argentine-born revolutionary leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara after a power outage in Havana on March 5, 2026. © Yamil LAGE / AFP

The grid that failed Wednesday and left Havana and much of the country without electricity has now been reconnected nationwide, with 80% of households in the capital having power as of the late afternoon, the energy ministry said.

The blackout in the central and western parts of the country resulted from a breakdown beginning shortly after noon Wednesday at the Antonio Guiteras power plant, the island's largest.

Authorities said that was the immediate trigger of the blackout, but the underlying problem is "the weakness of the electrical grid due to a lack of fuel" to run generators that support that national grid.

Fuel is scarce because the US is severely restricting oil shipments to Cuba.

Cuba's electricity generation system is in shambles, with daily power outages of up to 20 hours the norm in parts of the island, which lacks the fuel needed to generate power.

The crisis in the country of 9.6 million people comes at a particularly tense time since the US ouster of Cuba's top ally, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, on January 3.

Maduro's administration supplied about half of Cuba's fuel.

After his abduction, Washington imposed an oil blockade on Cuba, and oil shipments from Caracas to Havana are in limbo.