Qatar says it is evacuating residents near US embassy in Doha

Doha, Qatar - Qatar said Thursday it was evacuating residents living near the US embassy in the capital Doha, after Iranian strikes hit the Gulf country in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks.

A plume of smoke rises following a reported Iranian strike in Doha on March 1, 2026. © Mahmud HAMS / AFP

AFP journalists heard loud explosions reverberating in Doha on Tuesday as Iran struck targets across the region.

The same day, an Iranian ballistic missile hit a US military base at Al-Udeid, 25 miles southwest of Doha, Qatar's defense ministry said.

Qatar said earlier it had thwarted attacks on Hamad International Airport.

"The relevant authorities are evacuating residents living in the vicinity of the US Embassy as a temporary precautionary measure," Qatar's interior ministry posted on X.

"Suitable accommodation has been provided for them as part of necessary preventive measures," it added.