Ecuador to launch joint anti-drug military operations with US

Quito, Ecuador - Ecuador 's President Daniel Noboa on Monday announced the launch of joint operations with the US to combat drug trafficking.

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa (r.) shakes hands with US Southern Command chief Francis Donovan in Quito on March 2, 2026. © HANDOUT / ECUADORIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

Noboa, a close ally of President Donald Trump, said the US was among "regional allies" taking part in a "new phase" of Ecuador's war on the drug cartels which use its ports to smuggle cocaine to international markets.

"In March, we will conduct joint operations with our regional allies, including the United States," he wrote on X.

On Monday, Noboa held talks in Quito with US Southern Command chief Francis Donovan and Mark Schafer, head of US Special Operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

During the meeting, they discussed plans for information sharing and operational coordination at airports and seaports, Noboa's office said in a statement.

Around 70% of the drugs produced by Colombia and Peru, the world's largest and second-largest cocaine producers, respectively, are shipped through neighboring Ecuador.

The drug trade has unleashed a bloody turf war that has turned Ecuador into one of the Latin America's deadliest countries in the space of a few years.