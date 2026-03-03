Ecuador to launch joint anti-drug military operations with US
Quito, Ecuador - Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa on Monday announced the launch of joint operations with the US to combat drug trafficking.
Noboa, a close ally of President Donald Trump, said the US was among "regional allies" taking part in a "new phase" of Ecuador's war on the drug cartels which use its ports to smuggle cocaine to international markets.
"In March, we will conduct joint operations with our regional allies, including the United States," he wrote on X.
On Monday, Noboa held talks in Quito with US Southern Command chief Francis Donovan and Mark Schafer, head of US Special Operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean.
During the meeting, they discussed plans for information sharing and operational coordination at airports and seaports, Noboa's office said in a statement.
Around 70% of the drugs produced by Colombia and Peru, the world's largest and second-largest cocaine producers, respectively, are shipped through neighboring Ecuador.
The drug trade has unleashed a bloody turf war that has turned Ecuador into one of the Latin America's deadliest countries in the space of a few years.
Ecuadorians told to "stay home"
At a meeting with police earlier, Noboa announced a curfew from March 15 to 30 in Ecuador's four most violent provinces: Guayas, Los Rios, Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, and El Oro.
Interior Minister John Reimberg told reporters his advice to local residents was: "Stay home. We are at war."
The US and Ecuador have boosted their security cooperation since the right-wing Noboa came to power in 2023.
Noboa last year pushed for the reopening of a shuttered US military base but was shot down by Ecuadorians who voted in a November referendum against overturning a ban on foreign bases.
In December, the US announced a temporary deployment of Air Force personnel to the former American base in the port city of Manta.
Cover photo: HANDOUT / ECUADORIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP