US issues urgent warning over possible threat to facilities and schools in Nigeria

The State Department urged Americans in Nigeria to take extra precautions as it warned of a threat to US facilities and schools in the country. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

"The US embassy in Abuja informs US citizens of a possible terrorist threat against US facilities and US affiliated schools in Nigeria," it said in a notice.

"Increasing awareness of your surroundings, avoiding predictable routines, and reviewing general security precautions with your family can help reduce your risk," it said.

The embassy did not spell out the source of the threat.

President Donald Trump on Christmas Day ordered US bombings of Nigeria, saying he was targeting jihadists.

The attack came after Trump complained that Christians were facing persecution in Africa's most populous nation, an assessment that is contested in a country that has seen widespread violence against both Christians and Muslims.