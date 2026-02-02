Iran president orders nuclear talks with US as Trump hopeful of deal

Tehran, Iran - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the start of nuclear talks with the US, local media said Monday, after Donald Trump said he was hopeful of a deal to avert military action against the Islamic republic.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses cabinet members, as they visit of the tomb of the late Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran on January 31, 2026. © HANDOUT / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

While piling pressure on Iran, threatening military action and ordering the dispatch of an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East, Trump has maintained he is hopeful of making a deal.



Tehran has also insisted it wants diplomacy while vowing an unbridled response to any aggression.

"President Pezeshkian has ordered the opening of talks with the United States," the news agency Fars reported on Monday, citing an unnamed government source.

"Iran and the United States will hold talks on the nuclear file," Fars said, without specifying a date. The report was also carried by the government newspaper Iran and the reformist daily Shargh.

Iran said earlier Monday it was working on a method and framework for negotiations that would be ready in the coming days, with messages between the two sides relayed through regional players.

"Several points have been addressed and we are examining and finalizing the details of each stage in the diplomatic process, which we hope to conclude in the coming days," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, without giving details on the content of any negotiations.