Stray puppy is found covered with wounds on the side of the road

Baldwin Township, Minnesota - A little male dog named Atlas was found alone and injured on a road in Minnesota, where rescuers have now given him a second chance at life.

Atlas the dog was found covered in wounds by the side of the road. © Screenshot/Facebook/Ruff Start Rescue

Earlier this month, Ruff Start Rescue in Baldwin Township, Minnesota, took in a seven-month-old stray that'd been through a world of hurt after he was found by the side of the road.

"[He] arrived with multiple dog bite wounds across his face, neck, and legs. One wound on his neck has since developed into a large abscess," the organization wrote on Facebook.

"Several others are deeper than they first appeared."

But despite his injuries, Atlas was remarkably friendly.

"He leans in for affection and greets people with a gentle, hopeful expression that feels far older than his age," the team wrote.

Rescuers got the young pup a veterinary exam, painkillers, and antibiotics.