Stray puppy is found covered with wounds on the side of the road
Baldwin Township, Minnesota - A little male dog named Atlas was found alone and injured on a road in Minnesota, where rescuers have now given him a second chance at life.
Earlier this month, Ruff Start Rescue in Baldwin Township, Minnesota, took in a seven-month-old stray that'd been through a world of hurt after he was found by the side of the road.
"[He] arrived with multiple dog bite wounds across his face, neck, and legs. One wound on his neck has since developed into a large abscess," the organization wrote on Facebook.
"Several others are deeper than they first appeared."
But despite his injuries, Atlas was remarkably friendly.
"He leans in for affection and greets people with a gentle, hopeful expression that feels far older than his age," the team wrote.
Rescuers got the young pup a veterinary exam, painkillers, and antibiotics.
Little Atlas is still healing from his injuries
Atlas needs more than antibiotics to heal. His abscess and swelling need to be closely monitored to see if further medical intervention is necessary.
The young dog is currently living in a foster home where he can recover from his ordeal.
"Atlas doesn't need a miracle. He just needs the chance to recover," the animal welfare organization emphasized in its post, where they also asked for animal lovers to contribute to the pup's care.
Rescuers explained they think Atlas was attacked and left to fend for himself before he was rescued.
Rescuers expect the poor doggo to make a full recovery – he just needs time.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Ruff Start Rescue