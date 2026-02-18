Mexico's Sheinbaum snubs Trump's "Board of Peace" over lack of Palestinian representation

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced her country is declining an invitation to join President Donald Trump's Board of peace due to a lack of Palestinian participation.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico is turning down its invitation to join President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. © AFP/Rodrigo Oropeza

"In the communiqué, we state that we recognize the pursuit of peace in any space that opens up," Sheinbaum said during a daily press conference on Tuesday in which she announced Mexico had formally declined the invitation.

"But in this case, when it specifically involves peace in the Middle East, given that we recognize Palestine as a state, it's important that both states participate – Israel and Palestine," she continued.

While Israel has been invited and signed a charter to join the Board of Peace at a later date, the State of Palestine has neither received an invitation, nor has it been represented on the executive board or the Gaza executive board.

"That's not how the meeting is structured," Sheinbaum continued, referring to a complete lack of Palestinian representation on the board.

"What's being proposed is that we attend as observers, so our ambassador to the UN will probably go as an observer. That was the response I gave," she explained.