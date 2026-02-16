Trump's "Board of Peace" pledges billions for reconstruction of Gaza

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Sunday announced his so-called Board of Peace is pledging $5 billion toward the rebuilding and administration of Gaza .

"The Board of Peace has unlimited potential," Trump wrote in a Sunday post on Truth Social. "Last October, I released a plan for the permanent end to the conflict in Gaza, and our vision was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council."

"Shortly thereafter, we facilitated humanitarian aid at record speed and secured the release of every living and deceased hostage," he continued.

Trump went on to tout his newly formed Board of Peace, which was signed into existence in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in January.

The body is headed by Trump himself, who's designated as chairman for life. Israel is included among its membership.

The executive board is filled not only with Trump allies such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, but also former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who has widely been accused of war crimes in Iraq.

"I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts," Trump announced in his message.

Trump said that his Board of Peace has "committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and local police to maintain security and peace for Gazans."