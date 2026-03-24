North Korea's Kim Jong-un vows to double down on nuclear status in belligerent address

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-said Pyongyang will never change its status as a nuclear-armed state, state media reported on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-said (2nd from r.) declared his country's status as a nuclear power "irreversible" in an address reported by state media. © via REUTERS

The declaration delivered on Monday follows Kim's reappointment a day earlier as head of the nation's highest policymaking body, the State Affairs Commission.

"We will continue to firmly consolidate our status as a nuclear-armed state as an irreversible course, while aggressively stepping up our struggle against hostile forces," he said in a policy speech at the rubber-stamp legislature in Pyongyang.

In a lengthy policy address reported by the official Korean Central News Agency, the third-generation leader addressed a wide range of issues, from nuclear weapons and defense policy to economic goals and relations with South Korea and the US.

"We will, in line with the mission entrusted by the Constitution of the Republic … further expand and advance our self-defensive nuclear deterrent," he said, referring to nuclear weapons.

Pursuing an expansion of nuclear weapons to consolidate its status as a nuclear-armed state has been "entirely justified," he added.

The isolated country will ensure "precise readiness" of its nuclear forces, he said, to fend off "strategic threats".

Kim did not mince words about his southern neighbor, which he called "the most hostile state."

"We will designate South Korea as the most hostile state and deal with it by thoroughly," he insisted.