Kim Jong-un's daughter pictured firing gun in latest public hint at succession plan

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea released an image of leader Kim Jong-un's teenage daughter firing a pistol, once again stoking speculation she is being groomed as heir.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Ju Ae was pictured firing a pistol at a shooting range. © via REUTERS

Kim's teenage daughter Ju Ae featured prominently in state photos published to mark the closing stages of the nuclear-armed country's key ruling Workers' Party congress last month.

She has long been seen as next in line to rule the country, a perception stoked by a string of recent high-profile outings, as well as a rare image released late last month of her firing a rifle at a shooting range.

Pyongyang's state media released an image of Ju Ae firing what looked like a pistol with one eye closed, flames shooting from the muzzle of the gun.

She was attending an event, along with her father, at a "major munitions factory" that produces new pistols and other "portable light arms," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said.

State media images showed the duo, donning matching leather jackets being briefed by officials as they inspected the facility.

There, leader Kim visited the factory's "shooting gallery" where he got to test the "new-type" pistol himself, and expressed satisfaction over the weapon's "excellence."

The Kim family has ruled North Korea for decades, and a cult of personality surrounding their "Paektu bloodline" dominates daily life in the isolated country.

Ju Ae was publicly introduced to the world in 2022 when she accompanied her father to an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.