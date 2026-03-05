Body mod fanatic covers entire body in radical tattoos and implants devil horns in her skull

Bytom, Poland - A body modification fanatic has covered her entire body in radical tattoos and piercings. Most incredible, however, is the pair of devil horns embedded into her skull.

Extreme body modification addict Bojowa Bogini has embedded a pair of radical demon horns into her skull. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bojowabogini

Polish body modifier Bojowa Bogini has completely covered her body in crazy tattoos and extreme modifications.

It is these remarkable changes that have courted her an incredible audience of more than 114,000 followers on TikTok, where she goes by @bojowabogini.

Among the many videos are clips in which she shows off the crazy transformation that has completely altered her appearance over the last few years.

A cursory glance reveals black and white inkings coating the vast majority of her body, including her face, her neck, her chest, and her arms. On her neck is a flower, sitting atop what seem to be the tentacles of an octopus.

These incredibly extensive inkings are a minor addition when compared to her other changes. Her eyeballs, for example, have been tattooed black, a dangerous process that could easily have blinded her.

The most shocking among her changes, however, is a pair of horns that has been embedded into her skull.

It seems, from videos showing off these modifications, that Bogini had a pair of screws inserted into her forehead. Into these screws, she can twist a number of different horns depending on her mood.