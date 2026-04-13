Russia has offered to take in Iran's enriched uranium as part of a new deal

Moscow, Russia - Russia is ready to take in Iran 's enriched uranium as part of a future peace deal with the US, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. © IGOR IVANKO / POOL / AFP

Failed talks between Iran and the US over the weekend dashed hopes of a swift deal to permanently end the war that has killed thousands and thrown the global economy into turmoil since it began in late February.

Russia, which possesses the world's largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, has repeatedly offered to host Iran's enriched uranium as part of any peace deal.

"This proposal was voiced by President Putin in contacts with both the United States and regional states," the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday in response to a question by AFP.

"The offer still stands, but has not been acted upon."