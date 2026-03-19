US revises sanctions relief for Russian oil tankers as Iran War spikes prices

Washington DC - The US on Thursday amended its sanctions relief offered to Russian oil tankers already at sea, saying shipments bound for Cuba and North Korea were still subject to restrictions.

The US has amended its sanctions on Russian oil tankers. © JIM WATSON / AFP

In an amended general license, Washington continued to allow the sale of oil on Russian tankers at sea as of March 12, but said such transactions with its adversaries Cuba and North Korea were prohibited.

The original order had only made an exception for transactions involving Iran. Thursday's order broadened the scope of the exceptions, also including some Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

On March 12, the US temporarily allowed the sale of Russian oil that is at sea, as energy prices soared after US-Israeli strikes on Iran plunged the Middle East into war.

The move marked a momentary easing of economic sanctions against Russia, which has been targeted over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Treasury license authorizes the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that have been loaded on vessels on or before 12:01 AM ET on March 12, through 12:01 AM on April 11.

President Donald Trump has threatened Havana repeatedly since taking office, saying Monday that he would "take" the communist-run island.